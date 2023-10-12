Cartoonversation is a fun & stress-free way to help parents engage with children

Parents who are looking for a fun and free way to spend time with their kids will want to check out Cartoonversation 2023 on Saturday, October 14.

Cartoonversations are designed to get kids talking about stressors that can interfere with their learning, their health, and their safety. Cartoonversations also help teachers and caregivers rescue childhood by building Cartooniverses that allow kids to open up about what they need to be the healthy, happy people we so desperately need them to be.

The creator of Cartoonversations, Tim Weller, is helping host an event surrounding this ideal at Cartoonversation 2023. The event will feature free pizza, candy, toys, games, and so much more. Kids are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes to the event.

The event will take place at The Playhouse at White Lake in Whitehall from 12-3 p.m.

Learn more at Cartoonversation.com.