Cars for Kids Gala will showcase the latest vehicle tech while benefiting Mary Free Bed

The Michigan International Auto Show is coming to Grand Rapids in January, and for those in the market to buy, it's a great event to attend and check out the latest innovations and tech while doing good in the community. During the auto show, the Grand Rapid New Car Dealer Association chooses a beneficiary for the event, and this year they're benefiting Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital at the Cars For Kids Gala.

The Cars for Kids Gala is an exclusive preview of this longstanding automotive event on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, beginning at 6 p.m. at DeVos Place. For more than 20 years, this Gala has made a huge positive impact on children and families.

A highlight of the Auto Show, this celebratory evening brings the community together for an evening of philanthropy and exploring all that’s new in technology, innovation, performance and luxury. It is a chance for everyone to dress up and spend a night on the town, checking out all the beautiful cars, while also making a difference in the lives of children and families!

Proceeds from the event will directly support the Mary Free Bed Kids pediatric rehabilitation program which provides Michigan’s most comprehensive physical medicine and rehabilitation services for kids and their families. Mary Free Bed Kids offers comprehensive rehabilitation for infants, children, and teens with injuries and illnesses ranging from common to complex. Services include inpatient rehabilitation, outpatient therapy, and Orthotics & Prosthetics + Bionics.

Tickets for the Cars for Kids Gala costs $150 per person. More information is available at maryfreebed.com/carsforkids.

