Cars & Coffee Grand Rapids returns for the summer

Michigan and the automobile go hand-in-hand, and automotive events not only bring enthusiasts together, but allow time to enjoy amenities at different venues.

"Cars and Coffee" has been a West Michigan staple for many years, following the success of similar events across the country. The first event of the summer will be Saturday, July 12 from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M. at downtown Ada Village. It is free to attend.

Vintage, exotic, and unique vehicles will be available. Being in the heart of Ada, the Village's restaurants and retail spaces will be available for guests to visit during their time at the event.

Andy Siradakis Event Director for Cars and Coffee Grand Rapids, joined Todd and Michelle on the AllSeasons Living Patio to discuss the series's success and what guests can expect at the first event of the season.

Visit carsandcoffeegrandrapids.com for more information. You can also find them on Facebook.

