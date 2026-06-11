CarePatrol helps seniors right where they are in their living situation

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CarePatrol of Western Michigan provides senior advisory care services at no charge. Services include independent living, assisted living, and memory care, working with families to find the best fit for their loved ones' needs.

CarePatrol also helps families navigate in-home care. While many seniors plan on downsizing and preparing for those next steps, some choose to stay in their home for a little while longer. CarePatrol ensures that whether it is care in the home or to a different place, physical, cognitive, and emotional needs of their clients are still being met.

Care Patrol Co-Owner and Director of Business Development Nick Wake, and Care Transition Manager Madalyn Weber sat down with Todd to talk about in-home care services.

To set up an appointment or learn more about the services they provide, visit CarePatrol.com/WMCR or call (616) 773-2085. You can also follow them on Facebook.

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