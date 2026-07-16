CarePatrol helps seniors navigate living transitions

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Aging is more than just a physical change to the body. Aging also includes the possibility of changing living environments, and CarePatrol of Western Michigan assists seniors and their families navigate the transition of living, whether that be independent living, assisted living, memory care, and in-home care.

CarePatrol's services are tailored to every individual's needs, as one senior's living model may not be the same as another senior's living model. They work alongside individuals to ensure their needs are met in their physical living as well as cognitive and emotional needs.

Care Transition Manager Audrey Berg visited the Morning Mix to share more.

To set up an appointment or learn more about the services they provide, visit CarePatrol.com/WMCR or call (616) 773-2085. You can also follow them on Facebook.

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