Career Resource Experience to take place on July 25

The Career Resource Experience, a first-of-its-kind experience, aims to connect talent to employers and offer opportunities for entrepreneurs on July 25.
The day starts at 10 a.m. with a variety of experiences like:
- Networking and community building
- On-site vendors and partners seeking top talent
- On-site resume and soft interview skills training for applicants who may need extra assistance
- Presentations from diverse employers and organizations during the event, including our very own Bethany Christian Services, discussing ways we engage and develop employer partners for career and entrepreneurial development
- Onsite job resources inclusive of entrepreneurial support
The event will take place at the Grand Rapids Center for Community Transformation. The main event will go on until 5 p.m., followed by a party in the Movers Lounge until 7 p.m. The party will have DJ Monk, beverages, food, fun, and community building amongst businesses, applicants, and community members involved in the day.
For a complete list of businesses attending, visit careerresourceexperience.com.
