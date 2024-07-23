Watch Now
Career Resource Experience to take place on July 25

The event aims to connect talent to employers and offer opportunities for entrepreneurs.
Posted at 2:01 PM, Jul 23, 2024

The Career Resource Experience, a first-of-its-kind experience, aims to connect talent to employers and offer opportunities for entrepreneurs on July 25.

The day starts at 10 a.m. with a variety of experiences like:

  • Networking and community building
  • On-site vendors and partners seeking top talent
  • On-site resume and soft interview skills training for applicants who may need extra assistance
  • Presentations from diverse employers and organizations during the event, including our very own Bethany Christian Services, discussing ways we engage and develop employer partners for career and entrepreneurial development
  • Onsite job resources inclusive of entrepreneurial support

The event will take place at the Grand Rapids Center for Community Transformation. The main event will go on until 5 p.m., followed by a party in the Movers Lounge until 7 p.m. The party will have DJ Monk, beverages, food, fun, and community building amongst businesses, applicants, and community members involved in the day.
For a complete list of businesses attending, visit careerresourceexperience.com.

