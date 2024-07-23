Career Resource Experience to take place on July 25

The Career Resource Experience, a first-of-its-kind experience, aims to connect talent to employers and offer opportunities for entrepreneurs on July 25.

The day starts at 10 a.m. with a variety of experiences like:



Networking and community building

On-site vendors and partners seeking top talent

On-site resume and soft interview skills training for applicants who may need extra assistance

Presentations from diverse employers and organizations during the event, including our very own Bethany Christian Services, discussing ways we engage and develop employer partners for career and entrepreneurial development

Onsite job resources inclusive of entrepreneurial support

The event will take place at the Grand Rapids Center for Community Transformation. The main event will go on until 5 p.m., followed by a party in the Movers Lounge until 7 p.m. The party will have DJ Monk, beverages, food, fun, and community building amongst businesses, applicants, and community members involved in the day.

For a complete list of businesses attending, visit careerresourceexperience.com.

