Care Resources asking for donations for its Christmas in July Collection Drive

As we age the goal is to live as independently as possible, but it can be difficult for many reasons. Care Resources, a community-based program that promotes healthy and independent living while working to prevent nursing home placement, is collecting a variety of donations for people 55 years and older.

As part of their Christmas in July collection drive Care Resources is looking for personal hygiene products, activity books, household essentials, and more. Donations will go to the nonprofit’s Bingo Store which allows bingo winners to “shop” for basic care products and other fun items, as well as holiday gift bags for participants this winter.

A list of suggested items to donate include:

· Shampoo and conditioner

· Bar soap and body wash

· Laundry, dish and hand soap

· Deodorant

· Toothbrushes and toothpaste

· Denture adhesive, cleaner tablets and containers

· Eye glass cleaner

· Toilet paper and paper towels

· Large tissue boxes

· Large-print word searches and adult coloring books

· Coloring pencils, pens and crayons

· Playing cards

· Lip gloss or balm

· Sport and dress socks

· Hair accessories

· Cologne and perfume

· Packs of flavored water or individual flavor packets

· Shaving cream and aftershave

· AA batteries

· Back scratcher

Individuals may donate through the nonprofit’s Amazon Wishlist or drop off donations at the following locations during business hours:



Care Resources - 4150 Kalamazoo Ave. SE, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sabo PR - 44 Cesar E. Chavez Ave. SW, Suite 300, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tax-deductible monetary donations are also accepted. More information is available at CareResources.org.

