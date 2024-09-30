CARE Ballet presents: Coppélia on October 5 & 6

CARE Ballet's 2024-25 season is underway with the production of "Coppélia," a tale of mistaken identity, the power of love, and the folly of obsession.

CARE Ballet takes classic stories and creates one-hour ballet shows. The purpose of this is to be able to provide families with the opportunity to go to the ballet and introduce the experience to a younger audience.

They have three shows being performed for the public this year:



"Coppelia" on October 5-6

"Twas the Night Before Christmas" on November 29-December 1

"A Midsummer Night's Dream" on February 8-9

Starting this weekend, "Coppélia" tells the story of Dr. Coppelius, who unveils his amazingly life-like creation, Coppélia. Left to dry on a balcony, a young villager named Franz falls in love at first sight, leading to the unexpected breaking of his engagement to Swanhilda—a tale of youthful love and discovery beautifully played out through dance.

Performances for Coppélia will take place on October 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and October 6 at 2 p.m. at the East Grand Rapids Performing Arts Center.

Learn more about CARE Ballet's upcoming performances at careballet.org.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok