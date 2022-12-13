Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan transforming the fight against heart disease

The newly formed Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan is transforming the fight against heart disease, the number one cause of death in the United States. The network combines the expertise of Trinity Health and the University of Michigan Health-West, along with more than 125 years of cardiovascular leadership from Michigan Medicine.

University of Michigan Health-West's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ron Grifka, shares more on these advancements, and how the new network will benefit patients seeking care.

The biggest difference making this program stand out from the rest is that wherever patients enter the network – whether through Trinity Muskegon or Grand Rapids, or the University of Michigan Health-West, they can be assured of seamless access to the best possible treatment from an experienced and highly skilled provider.

Also, because Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor is part of the network, it means patients have local access to experts and experienced surgeons from one of the world's greatest heart programs.

Patients will also be able to access the latest in cardiovascular research, giving patients access to a vast array of the latest clinical trials. Patients can go through their cardiologist, whether with Trinity Health Muskegon, Trinity Health Grand Rapids, or UMH-West.

Learn more at CVNetworkWMI.org.

This segment is sponsored by University of Michigan Health-West.