Cardboard boat race, Rock the Boat, returns on July 11

The United Way of Southwest Michigan is bringing back Rock The Boat this summer for the first time in years.

The signature fundraising event will be held on July 11 at The Inn at Harbor Shores in St. Joseph. People are invited to create a boat completely out of carboard and race them along the river until they either reach the finish line or sink.

Boater participation registration begins at 4 p.m., the event kicks off at 5, and the first race heat starts at 5:15.

Food trucks Ben's Pretzels and The Brick House will be serving food.

Boat registration costs $500 per team. The deadline to participate is June 21.

Register for the race by visiting uwsm.org/rocktheboat.

