Can't have gluten, dairy, or soy? Rise Authentic Baking Co. has you covered!

Posted at 11:04 AM, Nov 20, 2023
No gluten, no problem! No dairy? No Soy? Rise Authentic Baking Co. rises to the occasion as one of the few only gluten-free bakeries in West Michigan.

Rise Authentic Baking Company has made a name for itself in the real of allergy-friendly and gluten-free baked goods. They provide a wide variety of pastries, cakes, and tarts, as well as a savory menu of sandwiches, smoothies, and more.

Rise Authentic Baking Co. is located at 1220 Fulton Street West in Grand Rapids.

Discover their menu and learn more at riseauthenticbaking.com or call 616-288-7969.

