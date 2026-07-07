Cannon Township celebrates America's 250th with a Declaration reading

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Cannon Township is marking America's 250th birthday with a community reading of the Declaration of Independence, followed by the township's first-ever Thomas Jefferson Look-Alike Contest.

The event runs Wednesday, July 8, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Cannon Township Historical Museum, 8045 Cannonsburg Road NE. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with overflow parking at Cannonsburg Elementary School.

Local residents, students, educators, business owners, and public servants will read portions of the Declaration before the look-alike contest kicks off. Historical accuracy isn't required — participants are encouraged to wear a white shirt, colonial attire, or their own take on a Founding Father.

Prizes, each a $100 Honey Creek Inn gift card, will be awarded in four categories: Most Presidential Jefferson, Best Youth Jefferson, People's Choice Jefferson, and Most Creative Colonial Attire.

Following the reading, Cannon Township Fire Department Station 1 will host an open house, and Honey Creek Inn will offer food and drinks à la carte.

The event is free and open to the public.

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