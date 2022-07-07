Camp Sparkle helps kids explore ways of coping with cancer or grief

For the 17th year, Gilda's Club is hosting their annual summer day camp, Camp Sparkle.

At the camp, children in kindergarten through fifth grade can explore ways of coping with cancer or grief for any reason. The camps are free to attend and open to children from all surrounding communities.

It provides children with a chance to connect and interact with other children who having gone through cancer, have been impacted by a cancer journey of a loved one, or suffered from grief because of the death of a family member or friend.

The camp will host guests from community partners including the John Ball Zoo, Grand Rapids Children’s Museum, and others.

Campers may join and attend any of the following camp dates:

July 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

July 14, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

July 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

July 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pre-registration is required. Register by emailing Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids at cfaust@gildasclubgr.org, or by calling 616-453-8300 ext. 212.

