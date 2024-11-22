Camp Kidwell transforms youth camp into Winter Wonderland

Festival of Trees transforms Camp Kidwell into a can't miss wonderland of beautiful holiday lights and decorations for the entire family.

It runs from December 4-8 and admission is Free.

Each day offers something different. On December 5, there will be a meet and greet with Santa and you can sign-up for their Porch Pot Making Workshop. On December 6, enjoy lunch and dinner and take in the lights and then on Saturday, decorate cookies with Mrs. Claus.

This is their biggest fundraiser of the year. to Learn more at campkidwell.org.

