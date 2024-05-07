Camp Good Grief: Free day camp helps children experiencing loss of a loved one

Losing a loved one is hard for anyone, but when a child loses someone important in their lives, that grief journey can be a long, confusing road. Hospice of Michigan wants to help kids navigate young people through this traumatic time in their lives through their annual Camp Good Grief at Camp Newaygo.

This free grief support program is designed for those who have experienced the loss of a loved one and is open to children aged 8-17 who are dealing with grief, regardless of whether their loved one received care via Hospice of Michigan. The program offers campers a variety of experiences that combine art, music, and conversation with grief education and emotional support.

Camp Good Grief runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 13. The camp provides campers with breakfast, lunch, and snacks and is run by qualified grief professionals, music therapists, and volunteers from Hospice of Michigan and its partner organization, Arbor Hospice.

Registration is open through May 24.