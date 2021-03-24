Camp Curious returns to Grand Rapids Public Museum this summer

Grand Rapids Public Museum has so much to offer, and kids will have all kinds of activities to do during the summer with Camp Curious!

Kids ages pre-K through high school will have special access to the Museum to use as a learning lab – experimenting, creating, exploring, and having fun! Camps will be offered in small group settings for the safety of campers.

There are single-day camps and multi-day camps available featuring art, science, math, history, and more.

Camps run from June 14 through mid-August. Register for classes at grpm.org/educlasses.

There are also options for kids to have all kinds of fun during Spring Break. Special activities and exhibits will be taking place on April 2-11.

Tickets can be purchased at grpm.org.