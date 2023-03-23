Calvin University offers donation-based Speech Pathology Clinic to the community

Speech therapy can help people who have difficulty speaking to communicate better and to break down the barriers that result from speech impediments and communication disorders The cost of such treatments can sometimes be a barrier to getting help, but Calvin University has a way for those looking for affordable help to get it on a donation basis.

Calvin University in Grand Rapids has a donation-based speech-language pathology clinic staffed by graduate student clinicians working alongside certified SLPs. Clients get to attend on a weekly basis for a full semester, while not having to worry about the cost of sessions.

The clinic caters to adults who've suffered speech impairments due to strokes and traumatic brain injuries, as well as kids with a variety of diagnoses, including delayed language, articulation impairments, and autism.

Clients can attend the clinic completely free of charge, but donations are strongly encouraged.

The clinic is open on Monday/Wednesday mornings, and Tuesday/Thursday afternoons.

To schedule an appointment, visit calvin.edu/go/speechclinic or call (616) 526-6070.