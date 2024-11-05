Calvin University announces The January Series lineup for 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Calvin University announced the speaker lineup for the 2025 January Series, an award-winning lecture series bringing leaders and inspiring voices from around the globe to West Michigan. However, new to the format this year, the series is expanding into a year-round format.

Previously a series traditionally hosting 15 lectures in January, will now be split up. 10 lectures will take place during the January period, and the remaining five will take place during the spring and fall.

The January Series offers a unique opportunity for the public to engage in free, high-caliber liberal arts

education. By fostering education, civic engagement, and open inquiry, Calvin University continues to grow a community of lifelong learners who seek to actively participate in building a more inspired, inclusive world.

Attendees can experience the series in person at the Calvin Fine Arts Center, via simulcast, or digitally on-demand.

Featured Speakers for 2025 include:

• Jonathan Eig (Monday, January 20)

Pulitzer Prize-winning author of King: A Life. Jonathan will explore Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy as a leader, thinker, and strategist, drawing parallels to contemporary social justice issues.

• Todd Komarnicki (Tuesday, January 21)

Screenwriter of Sully and producer/director of Bonhoeffer. Todd will share stories of bravery and moral complexity from his films, including Elf and Sully.

• John Inazu (Wednesday, January 22)

First Amendment scholar and founder of The Carver Project. John will lead a conversation on learning to disagree while fostering empathy and understanding respectfully.

• Heather Templeton Dill (Thursday, January 23)

President of the John Templeton Foundation. Heather will discuss how philanthropy impacts communities and individuals, focusing on cultivating intellectual humility.

• Kristjan Prikk (Friday, January 24)

Estonian Ambassador to the U.S. Kristjan will offer an Estonian and European perspective on the global security challenges facing our world, focusing on the situation involving Russia and Ukraine.

• Peter Sagal (Monday, January 27)

Host of NPR's Wait, Wait, Don't Tell Me. Peter will take a humorous look at his 25-year career and share stories of interviews with notable figures.

• Alastair Humphreys (Tuesday, January 28)

National Geographic's Adventurer of the Year (2012). Alastair will encourage audiences to pursue everyday adventures in their own neighborhoods.

• Reshma Saujani (Wednesday, January 29)

Founder of Girls Who Code and author of Pay Up. Reshma will discuss the future of work for women and advocate for cultural changes in corporate leadership.

• Michaela O'Donnell (Thursday, January 30)

Executive Director of Fuller Seminary's Max De Pree Center for Leadership. Michaela will offer practical advice for navigating life's uncertainties with grace and faith.

• Hunter Woodhall (Friday, January 31)

2024 Paralympics Gold Medalist and first double amputee to earn an NCAA Division I scholarship. Hunter will share his resilience journey, culminating in his gold medal win.

For more information on speakers and events, visit calvin.edu/january-series.

