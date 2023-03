If you've ever tried to decorate a cake, it's harder than it looks. The skill is even more impressive when seeing some of the award-winning cakes from Monarch Bakery in Rockford.

Owner Abigail Stratton, along with decorated baker Shelley Shearer, shows off their skills and teaches Fox 17 Morning Mix's Michelle Dunaway how to decorate a simple cake.

Monarch Bakery is located at 54 Courtland St Unit D.

To learn more, visit monarchbakery.com or call (616) 884-0622