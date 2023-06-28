Cafe Tamaki, a Japanese-inspired cafe, to open in Grand Haven this summer

Grand Haven is the site for a new cafe bringing a Japanese style to West Michigan.
Cafe Tamaki, located at 12 Washington Ave, will serve Loose-leaf tea, Coffee, House-made Soda, and Shaved Ice. The space is currently open for retail, where people can purchase bagged teas.
IMG_20230613_185229_265.jpg
Cafe Tamaki
20230623_140435.jpg
Cafe Tamaki
FB_IMG_1685690068823.jpg
Cafe Tamaki
pro-1ZV55Pyp.jpeg
Cafe Tamaki
pro-DsH5hgTM.jpeg
Cafe Tamaki
Screenshot_20230524_101416_Gmail.jpg
Cafe Tamaki
They are currently seeking patrons and employees. Cafe Tamaki is expected to open in late July.
To apply and learn more at cafetamaki.com.