Buy something you love without feeling guilty while also helping the planet at the reVigor Marketplace on May 14.

reVigor Marketplace is a place full of Michigan vendors, made by Michiganders who are working to help the environment.

Their mission is simple: To reinvigorate their communities and the planet by having fun!

reVigor Marketplace will be hosting an event every second Saturday at Wilcox Park in Grand Rapids from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Learn more or shop online at revigormarketplace.com.