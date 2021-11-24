Buy a gift from Lavender Life Company, give a gift to a child in foster care

This holiday season, give someone a gift that gives back to kids in foster care by purchasing a lavender-infused gift from Lavender Life.

Lavender Life has a variety of creative lavender-themed gifts like culinary gift sets, chocolates, body and skincare products, and even stuffed animals.

In addition to creating lavender-infused products, they are a company that gives back to the foster care community all around the world. When customer purchase a Xander Bunny (or other stuffed animal), another is donated to a child in the foster care system.

To start shopping, visit lavender-life.com. Also, follow them on Facebook and Instagram for updates.