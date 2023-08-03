Burning Foot Beer Festival happening in Muskegon on August 26

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Kick back and enjoy a beer on the beach as the Burning Foot Beer Festival comes to the lakeshore of Muskegon on August 26.

The festival will host more than 100 breweries, with Julian Marley- son of reggae legend Bob Marley, a Grammy Award Nominated musician, singer-songwriter, and producer whose roots- will be headlining the festival. Joining the music lineup is Tropidelic, a six-piece band from Cleveland, Ohio.

The festival also features food from local Muskegon restaurants, camping options, and art installations, including the Flaming Hop Tower and Graffiti Wall.

Festival goers have the option to purchase either General Admission or VIP tickets. VIP ticket benefits include early access, an exclusive VIP member area, dinner, specialty beers, and more.

Burning Foot Beer Festival takes place from 3 to 10 p.m.

For additional festival information, visit burningfoot.beer. Tickets are available for purchase now at Eventbrite.