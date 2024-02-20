Bundle up and head out to the Michigan Winter Beer Festival on February 24

Beer enthusiasts unite! Grand Rapids— widely known as Beer City— will once again be hosting the Michigan Brewers Guild Winter Beer Festival at LMCU Ballpark on February 24.

This year’s event features 121 breweries that collectively offer more than 670 beers.

Musical entertainment for this year’s Winter Beer Festival includes Steve Leaf (1:30-3 pm) and Roosevelt Diggs (4-5:30 pm). Plus, the Great Lakes Brass Band will be roaming inside the festival site. A variety of food is also available for purchase, provided by the Whitecaps concessions.

Tickets are $60 each in advance at MiBeer.com, and $70 the day of. Admission includes 15 three-ounce sample tokens.

The event will be held snow, rain or shine, from 1 to 6 p.m. and refunds will not be issued.