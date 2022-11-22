Watch Now
Morning Mix

Building New With The Jacksons: Looking back on the year-long building process

Posted at 10:58 AM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 10:59:23-05

Over a year ago, the Jackson Family decided they were going to build a new home with Eastbrook Homes. What better way to reminisce over the past year and the process of building their dream home than inside the new Jackson house?

Todd sat down with Rob and Aimee to discuss the events over the past year, and how they felt about the process of building a new home with Eastbrook Homes.

Want to watch the building process of the Jacksons' home? Check out the Eastbrook Homes tab to watch all Building New With the Jacksons segments.

This segment is sponsored by Eastbrook Homes.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
