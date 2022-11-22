Building New With The Jacksons: Looking back on the year-long building process

Over a year ago, the Jackson Family decided they were going to build a new home with Eastbrook Homes. What better way to reminisce over the past year and the process of building their dream home than inside the new Jackson house?

Todd sat down with Rob and Aimee to discuss the events over the past year, and how they felt about the process of building a new home with Eastbrook Homes.

Want to watch the building process of the Jacksons' home? Check out the Eastbrook Homes tab to watch all Building New With the Jacksons segments.

This segment is sponsored by Eastbrook Homes.