Building New With The Jacksons: Adding insulation, electrical, and more

Building New with the Jacksons: Insulation & Wiring
Posted at 10:21 AM, Jul 19, 2022
Back in January of 2022, the Fox 17 Morning Mix team started following local couple, Aimee and Rob Jackson, on their home-building journey with Eastbrook Homes. Now that the weather is heating up, the construction of their new house is ramping up!

Watch as we head out to the construction site of the Jacksons' dream home to check in on the progress they've made.

Be sure to keep up with the Jacksons and their home-building process by watching the Fox 17 Morning Mix all year long.

This segment is sponsored by Eastbrook Homes.

