"Building Buddies": New exhibit opens at Grand Rapids Public Museum

There's a new educational adventure waiting for little ones at the Grand Rapids Public Museum, a new exhibit called Building Buddies.

The interactive exhibit will captivate the imagination of visitors 2-8 years old, teaching them the basics of early science and process skills.

Building Buddies offers a rich and immersive environment with hands-on, open-ended activities, where kids and their families can explore, collaborate, and learn while improving the “neighborhood.”

The exhibit also teaches kids how to be part of a vibrant, and well-functioning community. As visitors step into this enchanting exhibit, they will find themselves surrounded by a small town where residents are busy constructing their dream homes. From painting walls and arranging flowers to fixing leaky pipes and building doghouses, there is no shortage of fun and educational activities to enjoy.

Building Buddies is included with general admission and will be at GRPM until September 1.

Learn more about this exhibit by visiting grpm.org/building_buddies.