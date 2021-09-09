Watch
Building Blocks Therapy Services provides language services to children

Posted at 11:35 AM, Sep 09, 2021
Many parents recall what it was like having their kids say "mommy" or "daddy" for the first time, but sometimes there are delays in these milestones or other speech concerns. When there are any problems in a child's development, Building Blocks Therapy Services LLC is there to help.

Building Blocks Therapy Services, the mission is to provide professional speech and language services to children and adolescents with a variety of disorders. Building Blocks Therapy Services is dedicated to offering the highest quality, research-based, speech and language treatment plans that are individualized to each client.

Building Blocks Therapy Services is located at 2922 Fuller Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.

Learn more about their services by visiting buildingblocksgr.com or call (616)-570-0925.

