"Bugs" exhibit comes crawling into Grand Rapids Public Museum

Take a closer look into the intricate world of insects through a brand-new exhibit with immersive displays and engaging experiences at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

Bugs is an exhibit created by the Tep Papa Museum of New Zealand and Weta Workshop, the practical effects studio behind The Lord of the Rings & The Hobbit movies.

The concept of Bugs is a show developed by the bugs themselves. The exhibition is built around four immersive chambers, where visitors experience the incredible talents of these bugs up close.

The Bugs exhibit is included with general admission to the GRPM

Learn more about this and other exhibits at grpm.org.