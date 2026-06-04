Broadway Grand Rapids presents "The Outsiders"

The classic novel by S.E. Hinton and film from Francis Ford Coppola has made its way to the stage in musical form! "The Outsiders" will be at DeVos Performance Hall June 9 through 14.

The 2024 Tony Award-winning musical chronicles brothers Darryl, Sodapop, and Ponyboy Curtis as they navigate the social environment of 1960s Tulsa, Oklahoma. When an altercation between the rough-and-tumble Greasers and affluent Socs escalates into a murder, Ponyboy and fellow Greaser, Johnny live life on the lam inside an abandoned church, while the two gangs plan for a fight of revenge in the process.

$30 rush tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis for audiences who arrive an hour before performances. Performances last two and a half hours with one intermission.

Corbin Drew Ross, who portrays Sodapop Curtis in the tour, spoke with Todd and Michelle via Zoom about the show!

Visit broadwaygrandrapids.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

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