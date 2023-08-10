Broadway Grand Rapids celebrates 35 years with new fundraising initiative to make theatre accessible to all

Broadway Grand Rapids is celebrating 35 years of bringing amazing shows to West Michigan. In honor of that milestone, they're starting a new fundraising initiative to make Broadway musicals more accessible to all, as well as partner with local businesses for fun projects and collaborations.

Throughout the 35th anniversary season, Broadway Grand Rapids is calling on supporters and theater enthusiasts to make $35 donations with the goal of reaching $35,000. These funds will be directed to the Broadway Arts Access Program, ensuring that everyone in our community has an opportunity to experience Broadway. Donations can be made here.

Over the years, Broadway Grand Rapids has thrived due to the unwavering support of the community and now looks forward to giving back to help enhance access to the magic of Broadway. Broadway Grand Rapids will collaborate with 35 community organizations and small businesses throughout the season to expand the reach of Broadway and bring the joy of theater to a broader and more diverse audience.

The first collaboration is with Mitten Brewing Company, where they teamed up to create a new brew to celebrate Broadway Grand Rapids' 35th anniversary called "Broadway Buzz." The beer will be available at their locations starting September 7.

Keep track of BGR's upcoming events on Facebook including Swing Dancing, Dining Partnerships, Beverage Collaborations, and more.

For more information, visit BroadwayGrandRapids.com or call 616-235-6285.