Broadway Grand Rapids Announces Dazzling 2025-2026 Season

Get ready for a spectacular season of Broadway!

Broadway Grand Rapids has unveiled its 2025-2026 lineup, featuring a captivating mix of shows that will transport you to different worlds, spark emotions, and leave you wanting more. Here's a glimpse of what's coming to DeVos Performance Hall:

Water for Elephants (Oct 7-12, 2025): Based on the bestselling novel, this captivating story follows a young man who runs away to join the circus and discovers a world of love, loss, and adventure amidst the elephants and performers.



The Book of Mormon (Nov 4-9, 2025): This outrageous and hilarious musical from the creators of "South Park" follows two Mormon missionaries on their journey to Uganda. ( Season Option - Sold Separately )



Kimberly Akimbo (Jan 27 - Feb 1, 2026): This heartwarming and quirky musical tells the story of Kimberly, a teenager with a rare condition that causes her to age rapidly. It's a celebration of life, love, and finding joy in unexpected places.



& Juliet (Mar 10-15, 2026): What if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo? This fun, pop-infused musical reimagines Shakespeare's classic with a contemporary twist, featuring the music of Max Martin (Britney Spears, Katy Perry, Backstreet Boys).



Disney's The Lion King (Apr 8-26, 2026): Experience the breathtaking spectacle of Disney's The Lion King, with its stunning visuals, unforgettable music, and beloved characters. This is a theatrical masterpiece for audiences of all ages.



The Outsiders (Jun 9-14, 2026): Based on the classic coming-of-age novel, this powerful story explores themes of loyalty, family, and finding your place in the world. Grand Rapids is getting this show first run, first tour!



Based on the classic coming-of-age novel, this powerful story explores themes of loyalty, family, and finding your place in the world. Grand Rapids is getting this show first run, first tour! The Great Gatsby (Jul 21-26, 2026): Step into the glamorous and tragic world of F. Scott Fitzgerald's iconic novel. This dazzling production brings the Roaring Twenties to life with stunning costumes, unforgettable music, and a timeless story of love and loss.

Broadway Grand Rapids offers a 5-show package and a 6-show package that includes Disney's The Lion King. The Book of Mormon is a season option show that can be purchased separately. Season tickets are on sale now, so don't miss your chance to experience the magic of Broadway in Grand Rapids!

Learn more and purchase tickets at broadwaygrandrapids.com or call (616) 235-6285.

