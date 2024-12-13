Bring the family together for game night with Draft'd

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This new option fromSpin Master Games is for 3-5 players, ages 14 and up. It retails for about $15.

Think outside the sports box with this party game where you draft a team for any theme! Take turns drafting everything under the sun across 150 topics, with 2 hilarious ways to play:

The Popular Vote: Based on a Topic Card (“Things You Ride”), take turns drafting 3 top picks (“Scooter”) & a “bust” pick for the worst answer (“Donkey”). Vote for each round of picks & earn points for getting the most votes. Whoever scores the most points after all 4 rounds wins that Topic Card.

The Commissioner: How well do you know your friends? Pick a Commissioner to secretly draft 3 things they love & one thing they hate (the “bust”) about a Topic Card (“Breakfast Foods”). Everyone else drafts things they think the Commissioner loves. Be careful not to draft the “bust” or you’re out! Whoever has the most matching picks with the Commissioner wins the Topic Card.