Bring the family together for game night!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Designed for ages 3 and up, for 2-4 players and available at many major chains, Snack-O-Saurus Rex will have everyone laughing.

In this new release from Spin Master Games, you better run from the dino tongue! Help hungry Cavepeople find grub like Taco-dactyl, Prehistoric Pizza and Tricerachips while avoiding the legendary Snack-O-Saurus Rex and his super-long tongue.

Roll the die to see how many spaces your Caveperson moves on the Gameboard, and collect a Snack if it’s on the space you landed. Then, team up with Snack-O-Saurus Rex to score extra snacks! Point his mouth at any Gameboard space and press his Spike to release his tongue. If the dino grabs a Snack, add it to your collection. If he knocks over a Caveperson, send that player back to the cave and steal any one of their Snacks.