Bring a jar of peanut butter to a Staind concert for a chance to win floor seats

On May 9, Van Andel Arena is hosting The Tailgate Tour from Staind with special guest Seether, and you can win tickets to the show if you help them pay it forward.

The tour has partnered with Feeding America West Michigan for a promotion to fill a tailgate with peanut butter, helping feed hungry families while giving concertgoers a chance to upgrade their seats.

Concert attendees can donate a jar of unopened peanut butter on the day of the concert from 4:30 to 6:45 p.m. and enter for a chance to win two floor seats to the Staind and Seether concert. The winner will be contacted via text and have 20 minutes after the donation window to claim their prize.

Fans can also donate online monetarily through May 8 for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the May 9 concert. The winner will be selected from all who donate on May 9 at 8 a.m. and have two hours to claim their prize.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit VanAndelArena.com.