Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Bring a jar of peanut butter to a Staind concert for a chance to win floor seats

On May 9, Van Andel Arena and Feeding America are hosting a food collection drive at Staind concert, giving concertgoers chance to win upgraded seats.
Posted at 11:59 AM, May 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-07 11:59:53-04

On May 9, Van Andel Arena is hosting The Tailgate Tour from Staind with special guest Seether, and you can win tickets to the show if you help them pay it forward.

The tour has partnered with Feeding America West Michigan for a promotion to fill a tailgate with peanut butter, helping feed hungry families while giving concertgoers a chance to upgrade their seats.

Concert attendees can donate a jar of unopened peanut butter on the day of the concert from 4:30 to 6:45 p.m. and enter for a chance to win two floor seats to the Staind and Seether concert. The winner will be contacted via text and have 20 minutes after the donation window to claim their prize.

Fans can also donate online monetarily through May 8 for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the May 9 concert. The winner will be selected from all who donate on May 9 at 8 a.m. and have two hours to claim their prize.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit VanAndelArena.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book