Brighten your mood with beautiful images at "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience"

While it feels like spring has sprung across West Michigan, shaking off those winter blues can take some time. There's a place where people can find some gorgeous flowers in bloom all around to brighten their mood at the Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience exhibit in Grand Rapids.

John Zaller, the executive producer of Exhibition Hub and the creator of the exhibit, shares potential mental health benefits that can come with surrounding yourself with art, beauty, and the familiar.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience features some of the artist’s most famous spring paintings like Almond Blossoms, Fishing in Spring, and other iconic paintings like Flowering Orchard, Sunflowers, and Irises. Experience these paintings in a 20,000-square-foot Immersive Room and through virtual reality, or through creative story-telling exhibits.

Van Gogh Grand Rapids will be at 555 Center Dr. NW now through May 29.

Purchase tickets and learn more at vangoghexpo.com/grand-rapids.