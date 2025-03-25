Bridge Street Ministries: 20 years of impact and expansion in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For two decades, Bridge Street Ministries has been a guiding light for youth in West Michigan, dedicated to creating safe spaces and opportunities for growth. As they celebrate their 20th anniversary, their mission remains stronger than ever—investing in the next generation and expanding their reach into new communities.

A Vision That Started Small

Twenty years ago, a small, faith-based group moved into the west side of Grand Rapids with a simple goal: to live intentionally within the community and serve its youth. What started as a small initiative has grown into a powerful force for change.

"It’s amazing what can happen when you’re faithful with the same thing for 20 years," says Ryan Walker of Bridge Street Ministries.

Resurgence: Filling the ‘Middle’ Gap

Over the years, Bridge Street Ministries has focused on youth development, with their Resurgence after-school program standing out as a flagship initiative. Designed specifically for urban middle school students from the Grand Rapids Public Schools district, Resurgence fills a critical gap in youth services.

"There’s a lot of effort for early childhood development and college readiness, but middle school is often overlooked," Walker explains. "This is a crucial age, especially for urban youth facing immense pressures. We provide safe spaces where they can thrive."

The Critical 3-6 PM Window

Data shows that crime and victimization rates spike for middle schoolers between 3-6 PM—a time when many lack structured, positive environments. Bridge Street Ministries has responded by creating safe spaces throughout Grand Rapids where students can engage in mentorship, skill-building, and community.

Expanding Into Burton Heights

What began on the west side of Grand Rapids has expanded significantly. In 2020, Bridge Street Ministries opened a new site on the north side, serving Riverside Middle School. Now, they are launching a new location in Burton Heights, recognizing the need for more youth-focused programs in the area.

"Not only is there a need, but the community sees the effectiveness of what we do. We don’t just help kids survive—we help them thrive and become future leaders," Walker emphasizes.

How You Can Support This Mission

To continue their growth, Bridge Street Ministries has launched a $1.1 million capital campaign to establish a permanent presence in Burton Heights. They are calling on the community—both individuals and local businesses—to invest in the future of West Michigan’s youth.

Ways to get involved:

✅ Donate to the capital campaign

✅ Partner as a business to support youth initiatives

✅ Volunteer your time and resources

Want to learn more or contribute? Visit BSMGR.org to get involved and support the mission of Bridge Street Ministries.