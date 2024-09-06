Brickworld Grand Rapids brings LEGO fun to DeVos Place on September 13-15

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Whether you’re 9 or 99, no one is ever too old to play with LEGOs. So gather up the family and friends, build some new creations and friendships at the Brickworld LEGO Exposition in Grand Rapids.

At the expo, thousands of enthusiasts of all ages will enjoy seeing spectacular original creations and layouts, building at LEGO and DUPLO play stations & interactive exhibits, and visiting vendor booths to enhance their collections.

There will be 50,000 square feet of displays including giant spaceships, castle and train cities, pop culture and movie creations, classic art, and even see some ingenious working LEGO machines at the Great Ball Contraption.

The Brickworld Expo will also feature an Interactive City module where people can contribute their own creations to the city, build at the Play Brick area with tens of thousands of loose LEGO bricks, and add to the Graffiti Wall where guests can build mosaic-style images with thousands of multi-colored LEGO “pixels.”

The event will take place at DeVos Place on September 13-15. The expo runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be a special VIP preview night on Friday, September 12, featuring the World of Lights, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Learn more about what can be found at the expo at brickworld.com/grand-rapids.

