Brian Bush Memorial Putt-For-Life tournament to benefit St. Jude's

A summer staple is returning to West Michigan: it's almost time for the Brian Bush Memorial Putt-For-Life tournament!

The event, held annually for over 30 years, is a charity mini-golf outing to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and is hosted by Michael and Marge Bush. The two were the Fox 17 Pay it Forward Persons of the Year in 2024.

Michael and Marge's son, Brian, was diagnosed with a type of brain cancer, medulloblastoma, in 1983. He was treated at St. Jude's and passed away at just 15 years old in 1989.

Families are never billed for treatment, travel, lodging, or meals through St. Jude's. The organization continues to pioneer research and care for pediatric cancer, ensuring that their patients and families receive the best care possible.

This year's family-friendly fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday, July 26, 2025 at Loeschner's Village Green Miniature Golf in Grandville. The tournament will run from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M.

Michael and Marge Bush returned to the Morning Mix to discuss Brian's legacy through this event.

Visit puttforlife.com for more information, or follow them on Facebook. You can also donate to the event online.

