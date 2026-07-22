Brian Bush Memorial Putt-For-Life tournament returning to benefit St. Jude's

Michael and Marge Bush's son, Brian, was diagnosed with medulloblastoma in 1983. Following treatment for this type of brain cancer at St Jude's, Brian passed away in 1989 at 15 years old.

Over 30 years later, Michael and Marge have honored Brian's life and given back to St. Jude's through the Brian Bush Memorial Putt-For-Life tournament, held annually in West Michigan every summer. This year's tournament will be held Saturday, July 25 at Loeschner's Village Green in Grandville.

From 9 A.M. to 1 P.M., tournament participants will play 14 designated tournament holes, as well as enjoy hot dogs, pizza, cheese curls, and more for free. Meijer gift cards, BW-3 gift cards, and many more prizes are up for grabs during the tournament. There will also be a remote broadcast from Jethro radio station on 1530 AM or 94.9 FM, and Pulaski Queen Amy will also make an appearance!

Registration to participate is $25, and all funds raised will benefit St. Jude's ongoing mission of providing research and care for pediatric cancer patients and their families.

Michael and Marge Bush returned to the Morning Mix to share more about what's in store for this year. Loeschner's Village Green is located at 4521 Chicago Dr. SW.

Visit puttforlife.com for more information, or follow them on Facebook. You can also donate to the event online.

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