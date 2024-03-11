"Brewsader" app has been upgraded, bringing new rewards and experiences to users

Experience Grand Rapids is celebrating its "Brewsader App's" 6th anniversary with a makeover.

The app returns with enhanced features and new achievement levels, including digital badges for events like the World of Winter and the Winter Beer Fest.

If you already use the app, all of your previous check-ins and progress will transfer to the new app.

Plus, to celebrate the app's new chapter, Experience Grand Rapids is hosting a Beer City Brewsader Giveaway, now through March 31. Participants can enter online for a chance to win an exciting prize package.

For more information, visit experiencegr.com/brewsader.