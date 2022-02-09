Brent Morin & more performers announced for LaughFest

Gilda's LaughFest brings top-notch comedians to Grand Rapids while also allowing local up-and-coming entertainers to have their time in the limelight. The major headliners for Laughfest were announced earlier in the year, now additional individual ticket shows for more performers have been released.

One big name joining the LaughFest lineup is Netflix comedy star, Brent Morin. Additional ticket shows come from Pop Scholars, The Dirty Show, River City Comedy Show, Comedy Project, and Trivia Night of Stars. These live-performance shows incorporate elements of stand-up, improv, sketches, and even trivia.

Headliners announced for LaughFest are Maria Bamford, Fortune Feimester, Charlie Berens, Justin Willman, Tone Bell, Clean Comedy Showcase, and other local acts.

LaughFest individual tickets are available for purchase at TicketMaster.com (search LaughFest), or by calling 616-735-HAHA (4242).

Free events will also be featured such as Seriously Funny Adventure Challenge, Kids Joke, Family Improv, Laughter Yoga, and more.

Gilda's Club Grand Rapids is a free emotional health support community of children, adults, families and friends on any kind of cancer journey or those grieving a death due to any cause.

The organization runs entirely on charitable donations and currently serves more than 10,000 individuals each year at its clubhouses in Grand Rapids and Lowell, Mich., in various schools and community centers.

Gilda's LaughFest will run March 16-20.

To see an event schedule and to purchase tickets, visit laughfestgr.org.