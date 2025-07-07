Bravo Zulu Films helps veterans process trauma through filmmaking

A new initiative to help veterans process trauma through screenwriting, filmmaking, and visual arts, Bravo Zulu Films, is hoping to encourage sharing and creativity.

Inspired by his own writing through art therapy, veteran Scott Mann was inspired to build a community of healing through storytelling.

"Bravo Zulu" is a naval term meaning, "good job", but quality is not the focus of Bravo Zulu Film's goal: there is no pressure to compose a literary masterpiece as long as it is the veteran's own work. Personal stories are encouraged, but any prose is welcome.

Because the initiative is still in its infancy, Scott is looking to host weekly or monthly writing workshops in the future and later expand to film festivals to showcase veteran's works.

Those interested in contributing to the current community of 30 members may send an Email to BravoZuluFilms@gmail.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok