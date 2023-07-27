Brand it Blue initiative collecting donations for families impacted by cancer

A cancer journey is long and arduous, and impacts the patient, as well as everyone who loves them. There are so many ways to support these families when they need it most, and the Brand It Blue Campaign is bringing together Express Employment Professionals and the American Cancer Society to gather supplies for these families.

The organizations will be collecting the following items in Brand It Blue barrels at their facilities:

Food/Drink

• Hard candies/sour candies: (Lemon Heads, Jolly Ranchers, Werther’s, Life Savers)

• Tea - Lemon, Peppermint, or Ginger

• Protein bars

Clothing

• Fuzzy socks

• Jersey knit sleeping caps

• Post-surgery recovery robe

• Cold therapy socks and gloves

Personal Care

• Xylimelts - helps with dry mouth

• Blank journals & pens

• Lip balm

• Fragrance-free hand lotion - small tubes

• Mastectomy pillow

• Soft arm pillows for axilla area

• Deodorant (aluminum free)

• Gas-ex & Anti-Diarrhea

• Stress ball

• Box tissues

• 24 oz insulated water bottles

• Boost VHC (Very High Calorie)

• Benecalorie

• 1.75 tube of Aquaphor

Activity

• Activity books – adult coloring books, crossword puzzles, sudoku, word searches

• Coloring pencils (small personal packs)

• Playing cards

• Books to help explain the cancer journey to kids:

• Cancer Party! Explain Cancer, Chemo, and Radiation to Kids in a Totally Non-Scary Way

• My Grandma is a Cancer Fighting Queen: A Gentle Rhyming Book to Help

• Nowhere Hair: Explains Your Cancer and Chemo To Kids

• Dear Friend: Letters of Encouragement, Humor, and Love for Women with Breast

Gift Cards

• Gas cards of $10-$25 value each

• Coffee gift cards of $5-$10 value each

• Meijer gift cards

Donations can be dropped off now through August 3 at noon at Express Employment, located at 1760 44th St SW #10, Grand Rapids.