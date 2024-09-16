Boys and Girls Club Camp O'Malley hosting its first Fall Festival on October 19

Camp O'Malley is a summer day camp operated by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids, and they're hosting their first-ever Fall Festival

Camp O'Malley offers a haven for children to explore new places, activities, and ideas, fostering friendships, and life-long memories. The Fall Festival will be packed with fun, family-friendly activities, and a chance to explore their beautiful camp.

There will be a Kids Zone, a craft show, a craft workshop, as well as food and refreshments.

The festival will take place October 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Camp O'Malley is located at 7360 Thornapple Dales Dr. SE, in Alto.

