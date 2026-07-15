Bowerman's Farm and Market prepares for Blueberry Harvest Fest

Blueberry season is typically from mid-July through the end of August, where harvest is plentiful for farms across Michigan. Bowerman's Farm and Market is celebrating the season with Blueberry Harvest Fest, a long-awaited summer tradition taking place for three weekends: July 17 through 19, July 24 through 26, and July 31 through August 2.

Friday evenings of the festival will feature live music and drink specials from 5 to 8 P.M, while Saturdays will offer u-pick blueberries, blueberry products including blueberry ice cream and blueberry-flavored alcoholic beverages, activity stations for all ages, as well as live music from 1 to 4 P.M. The weekend of July 24 through 26 will also feature Christmas in July-themed activities.

Festival hours run from 8 A.M. to 9 P.M. Fridays and Saturdays and 8 A.M. to 8 P.M. on Sundays. There is no cost for admission.

Bowerman's experience coordinator Amie Kett joined Todd and Michelle on the AllSeasons patio with a variety of products to talk about the festival!

Bowerman's Farm and Market is located at 15793 James Street in Holland. Visit realblueberries.com for more information.

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