Bourbon, Bacon, and Blues coming to downtown Sturgis on May 27

Fans of bourbon, bacon, and blues are coming to downtown Sturgis on Saturday!

There will be 19 different drinks to sample from all of the distilleries attending. Plus, there will be food vendors highlighting special bacon-forwarded offerings.

Bourbon, Bacon & Blues will take place on May 27 in Downtown Sturgis on North St. from 5:30-10 p.m.

Tickets are $5 per person for a single pour, or tasting packages start at $32.

Purchase tickets or learn more at sturgis247.com, Facebook page, or call 269-651-1907.