Boston Square Wellness Collective’s Spring Into Action 5K encourages healthy lifestyles for all

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

A wellness journey begins with one step, and then a lot of steps after that. Movement is one way to improve your health, and it’s a lot easier when you’re with friends.

Boston Square Wellness Collective’s Spring Into Action 5K takes place on June 8 to help people start or continue their wellness journey.

This fitness event is centered around the health and wellness of the BIPOC community. There will be health and wellness vendors, a DJ, and group yoga after the 5k to stretch and cool down, and line dancing.

The event will start at 9 a.m. at 1501 Kalamazoo Ave SE in Grand Rapids.

Learn more by following Boston Square Wellness Collective on Facebook and Instagram.

