Boston Square Neighborhood Association celebrates Christmas Tree Lighting Dec. 2

Parades and tree lighting are some of the best traditions of the Christmas season, and there's nothing like bringing a community together in happiness and joy with Christmas Tree lighting. Several Boston Square area organizations and businesses will be coming together to host a community holiday event on December 2.

The family-friendly community tree lighting event will take place at the Boston Square Community Parklet at 5 p.m. This will be the third year the neighborhood has hosted the event, an alternative option to the annual downtown Grand Rapids event.

In addition to the tree lighting, the event will also include music, food, and talent from the neighborhood. Guests will enjoy a festive atmosphere with a heated tent, warm treats, holiday music and a visit and photos with Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus!

More information is available on the Facebook event page.