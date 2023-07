The Boston Square community is coming together this weekend for the Boston Square Fair on July 8.

Taking place at the corner of Evergreen and Kalamazoo Streets, the Boston Square Community Parklet will have food, music, resources, and entertainment for the whole family.

The event will take place from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and is free to attend.

To get a complete event schedule, visit bostonsquarena.org.